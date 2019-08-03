Sanjrani asks president to summon Senate session on Kashmir’s situation  

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of current situation in Kashmir and usage of cluster munitions on civilian along the line of control by Indian forces, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday urged the president to summon a joint session of the parliament as soon as possible, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sanjrani said that there should be a debate on Kashmir’s situation and underscored the need to convey a unified stance of the nation and the parliament to the international community on the issue.

He said that Indian forces were violating international laws and ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked shelling on civilians along the line of control.

Read More: India resorts to using cluster ‘toy’ bombs on LoC, targeting children

Earlier in the day, cluster ‘toy’ bombs had been recovered from the Line of Control (LoC) which were put there for nefarious purposes.

According to details, the toy bombs were placed in the peripheries of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir area of Pakistan, near the working boundary of the two countries.

The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor taking to the micro-blogging website twitter had said “Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed.”

