SAPM Asim Saleem Bajwa hails Diamer Bhasha announcement as historic

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Special Assistant to PM on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday hailed the announcement related to beginning of Diamer Bhasha Dam’s construction as historic, ARY News reported.

Bajwa said that the project will prove beneficial for generations to come after completion.

Read More: Asim Saleem Bajwa sheds light on projects under CEPC phase-II

SAPM Bajwa said that the announcement will also boost the economy in various way and is a positive sign for the future of the country.

He entailed that the dam upon completion will produce 4500 megawatts of electricity and since the first day of construction till completion and onwards, 16500 people will work on the project and find a mean of earning money.

Bajwa also said that the project will help irrigate hundreds of thousands of acres of land in Pakistan which will help Pakistan with his agricultural needs.

In conclusion SAPM Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the project will also take off burden from Tarbela dam and increase its lifespan by at least 35 years.

Read More: PM orders initiation of construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to immediately start the construction work on Diamer Bhasha Dam.

PM Imran Khan Khan was briefed over the progress of the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam which was pending for decades due to different reasons.

Comments

comments