SAPM Awan condemns Modi’s statement of standing ‘firm’ on Kashmir

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Modi’s recent statement of not caring about what the world says to India with regards to Kashmir’s illegal annexation is highly condemnable, ARY News reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out any rethink on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, which has triggered protests in several parts of India saying that he will stand by the decision despite severe external pressures.

SAPM Awan taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter said that the statement of the Indian premier was a testament to how India was against those that speak for truth and justice.

She added that the Indian lies are being unveiled for the world to see while Pakistan’s role for maintaining and establishing peace in the region is being hailed and respected across the globe.

SAPM to the prime minister also said that Pakistan was ready to adhere to and stand by the United Nations and its charters and goals for the future of the region and the world to ensure long-lasting peace.

Awan also lauded Pakistan’s role in the battle against climate change.

