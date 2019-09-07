PM Imran Khan deems help of deprived and needy an obligation: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to social media networking website, Twitter to share an official notification issued by the government earlier in the day signifying lowered gas prices for commercial ‘tandoors’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SAPM Awan in the tweet said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan feels the pain of a common man and believes that providing relief to the poor and deprived segment of the society is a necessity and an obligation.

Read More: Govt increases duration of gas bill payment from seven to 15 days

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to revert it’s prior decision to increase gas prices of commercial ‘tandoors’ across Pakistan.

SSGC rolled back the new rate which was announced to be at Rs 1283 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) to the previously allocated Rs 738 per MMBTU.

Read More: Rs 1 billion granted as ‘Roti subsidy’ on gas for small bakers

SSGC further said in a statement on the matter that those commercial users who had been overcharged could bring their gas bills to the concerned authorities, or contact them on the matter, their money would be reimbursed.

The tandoors shall henceforth be charged on the tariffs decided upon before July 1, concluded SSGC.

The Muttahida Naanbai Association on August 5 set a deadline for the government to push up roti prices.

Read More: PM Imran Khan takes notice of increase in naan, roti prices

Speaking at a press conference, the association’s president Aftab Gul said they have given the government the August 29 deadline to increase prices of roti.

He said naanbais are made to sell a roti for Rs6 but they suffer losses even if they sell it for Rs8 owing to rising inflation.

Comments

comments