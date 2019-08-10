SAPM Awan thanks China for support on IoK, resolution sought in light of UN verdict

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan today (Saturday) said that Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions and international laws.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said China has again supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stands with truth and uprightness.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomes UN chief’s statement on Kashmir

The Special Assistant said the friendly and close relations between Pakistan and China demanded that Pakistan should take its friend into confidence over the nefarious act of Narendra Modi.

She said China is an emerging world power, and we thank our all-weather friend for backing Pakistan’s stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: ‘No change’ in Trump’s policy over occupied Kashmir

The Special Assistant said the UN Secretary General’s statement that India should refrain from changing the status of occupied Kashmir endorses Pakistan’s stance.

She said Narendra Modi’s step is an open attack on democracy and international laws, and it proves that he does not believe in democratic values.

Read More: China assures Pakistan of support on Kashmir at UN Security Council

Firdous Ashiq Awan said abolishing the special status of a Muslim state proves that Narendra Modi is promoting extremism.

Comments

comments