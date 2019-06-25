SAPM Dr. Zafar Mirza visits Barakahu Basic Health Unit and Mother & Child Hospital

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza today (Tuesday) visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) and under construction Mother & Child Hospital in Barakahu area of Islamabad.

He reviewed construction work and gave a detailed briefing on work being carried out to establish a Mother & Child Hospital in the area.

It was revealed that construction of Mother & Child Hospital will be completed by the end of December this year.

The Hospital will have all modern facilities and cater directly to 100,000 population of the area whereas 500,000 people of adjacent areas will also benefit from the facility.

As a result of measures being taken by the Government, the residents of Islamabad will soon see a complete transformation in health care services in the city, said the Minister

Later, Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the Distribution Centre of Sehat Sahulat Cards and reviewed the process of issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to residents of the area registered under the program.

Dr. Zafar Mirza expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the Distribution Centre and told that 550 poor families of the area have been issued Sehat Insaf Cards.

Sehat Sahulat Program was a landmark initiative of the Government providing free treatment up to Rs.720,000/- to the families living below the poverty line.

