ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan in a press conference on Saturday slammed all those ridiculing governments shelter homes initiative, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan stated that those busy making fun of the initiative have never known poor individuals pain and the struggle they endure every day to make ends meet.

Read More: PM Imran Khan greenlights civil service reforms

None of the governments in the past thought about the people sleeping under the stars on the footpaths in the busy city streets, everyone either remained ignorant or oblivious, said SAPM Awan.

She added that those that built a few hospitals are scared to be treated in them and resort to flying out of the country to address their ailments.

Read More: Opposition’s protest outside Parliament House only for political gains, says Firdous Ashiq…

Furthermore, SAPM Awan hailed the recently approved civil services reforms by PM Imran Khan and called it yet another promise of the government to its people that had been fulfilled.

Awan said that the main objective for the reforms is to bring forth a mechanism of accountability in the civil services.

Comments

comments