SAPM on Health briefs PM about steps being taken for development and improvement

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr. Zafar Mirza apprised the Prime Minister on the steps being taken to improve health services in the country, particularly progress in the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards.

Syed Zulfikar Bukhari briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being taken to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion.

Five new polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were confirmed earlier today, taking the tally for the year 2019 to 53 so far.

The five new victims, including two girls, belonged to Bannu, North Waziristan, and Charsadda, with the youngest of them only 22 months old.

A four-day anti-polio campaign was recently concluded in July in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Provincial Health Department, the targeted districts for the campaign included Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur.

More than six-hundred thousand children below the age of five were administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

According to reports, anti-polio vaccination teams visited families during immunization campaigns, but the parents by hiding their children during visits of volunteers opted not to vaccinate them against the crippling disease.

The most number of polio cases are being reported from KP.

