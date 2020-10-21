COVID-19: SAPM suggests stricter measures amid case spike

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan noting on Wednesday that COVID-19 pandemic is rearing its head in Pakistan again has said the government is anticipating to get a clearer picture on the situation within next two weeks, ARY News reported.

He said the virus claimed 19 deaths across the country just yesterday and warned if precautionary measures are not strictly observed, the country could face health threats.

Islamabad, among other big cities, is facing the fast spread of the viral infection, he said, while cautioning that the fatality rate, this time around, due to novel coronavirus is higher as well.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the only way to steer clear of the crisis-like situation, which may arise due to the second wave of COVID-19, is to take stricter precautionary measures and to observe them seriously.

He feared while talking to media today to lay out the official updates and statistics on the global pandemic, that if people take this warning easily and fail to undertake precautions, the virus could take the country hostage again prompting the authorities to declare a lockdown.

The SAPM, however, affirmed that the academic institutions draw a relatively better picture when it comes to following COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) also hinted at imposing stricter steps to control the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

A meeting of the NCOC chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar expressed concern over a surge in coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Chief Secretaries of the provinces attended the session by video link.

