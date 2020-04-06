Web Analytics
Feel blessed playing a part in safety, security of Pakistan: SAPM Mirza

SAPM Mirza, Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday took to Twitter and thanked the people of Pakistan and God for bestowing him with the honor of playing his part in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus, ARY News reported.

SAPM Mirza said that he felt honored and blessed saying that he seeks sustenance from the thousands of prayers being said by the people for his and the government of Pakistan’s success in the fight against this deadly pathogen.

Read More: Punjab govt extends ongoing lockdown till April 14

The Tweet read: “I feel blessed to be able to make a small contribution to a grand national effort in fighting corona virus led by #ImranKhanPTI. I am humbled & draw strength from many duas that I receive daily. Thank you all Folded hands. Inshallah Pakistan will emerge stronger out of #COVIDー19 epidemic.”

Earlier on April 4, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday reiterated that protection of health professionals from novel coronavirus was the top priority of the government.

Read More: Protection of health professionals from virus top priority: Zafar Mirza

Addressing a press conference, Zafar Mirza said that the personal protective equipments (PPEs) will be provided to those people serving on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

He urged the health professionals to promote rational use of the PPEs. The special assistant said that that the government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

