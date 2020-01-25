Web Analytics
No coronavirus case confirmed in Pakistan, says Zafar Mirza

Polio Travel Restrictions Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza refuted the news of a first case of China’s coronavirus diagnosed in Pakistan.

“A part of media is INCORRECTLY reporting about diagnosis of a first case of novel corona virus in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Also Read: China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

In another tweet, the SAPM said: “As of tonight, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of in Pakistan. The EOC is on high alert and we’re closely communicating with the Chinese authorities. Leading domestic and international health experts are also mobilized in this work.”

