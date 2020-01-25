ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza refuted the news of a first case of China’s coronavirus diagnosed in Pakistan.

“A part of media is INCORRECTLY reporting about diagnosis of a first case of novel corona virus in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the SAPM said: “As of tonight, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of # coronavirus in Pakistan. The EOC is on high alert and we’re closely communicating with the Chinese authorities. Leading domestic and international health experts are also mobilized in this work.”

