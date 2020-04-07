Saqlain Mushtaq flaunts makeover done by his daughter

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq’s adorable video with his daughter has won hearts.

Taking to Twitter, he shared that he got a makeover by his daughter as he showed off his makeup and wig.

“She is the make-up artist,” Saqlain Mushtaq said in the video. “Couple of years back, she had done my make-up. I had put that one down on Twitter (and) you guys really liked it. Today, she forcefully said to me (that) she wants to play with me.”

Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFPP7p6ce2 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) April 6, 2020

Saqlain added that he is in quarantine with his family amid the coronavirus lockdown. He wants people to stay safe, look beautiful and enjoy as they spend time with their loved ones in their homes.

Social media users showered praise and love on him for fulfilling his girl dad duties in self-isolation.

Earlier, Wasim Akram was spotted getting his hair done by his daughter Aiyla.

