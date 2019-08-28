Web Analytics
Minchinabad patwari caught taking bribe; gets FIR registered against Sar-e-Aam team

Video

BAHAWALNAGAR: In a strange turn of events, a patwari who was caught on tape demanding and taking bribe by ARY News’ ‘Sar-e-Aam’ team not only kept serving as a patwari but instead got a First Information Report (FIR) registered against the Sar-e-Aam team, ARY News reported.

According to details, the patwari named Zahid Dhidhi, who was caught on tape taking bribe in Sar-e-Aam’s August 9 episode, registered a dacoity case against Sar-e-Aam team which had raided his place along with anti-corruption department officials and a magistrate.

“We had four videos against him and submitted complete evidence against this patwari but I can’t comprehend as to how no action has so far been taken against him but against us, who exposed his corruption,” said Sar-e-Aam host Iqrar-ul-Hassan.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan maintained that the patwari and his brothers hold so much influence in the area and over the police that the FIR is registered on a future date i.e. August 29.

The Sar-e-Aam host added that the raid followed every protocol as the Sar-e-Aam team was with Anti-Corruption Department officials and a magistrate.

“So this FIR is implying that we conducted a robbery at this patwari’s place with anti-corruption officials and a magistrate?,” asked Iqrar-ul-Hassan.

Punjab government’s chief spokesman Dr. Shahbaz Gill has assured ARY News that he will look into the matter.

Iqar-ul-Hassan, however, maintained that this is not the first time Sar-e-Aam team is facing such a case but if ARY News local correspondent gets harassed in Minchinabad, then his team will be left with no option but to stage a protest in the area.

