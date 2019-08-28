BAHAWALNAGAR: In a strange turn of events, a patwari who was caught on tape demanding and taking bribe by ARY News’ ‘Sar-e-Aam’ team not only kept serving as a patwari but instead got a First Information Report (FIR) registered against the Sar-e-Aam team, ARY News reported.

According to details, the patwari named Zahid Dhidhi, who was caught on tape taking bribe in Sar-e-Aam’s August 9 episode, registered a dacoity case against Sar-e-Aam team which had raided his place along with anti-corruption department officials and a magistrate.

تحریکِ انصاف کی حکومت میں انصاف۔۔۔ 9 اگست کے سرعام میں منچن آباد کے پٹواری کی رشوت کی ویڈیوز دکھانےکے باوجود پٹواری کے خلاف کارروائی کی بجائے ٹیم سرِعام اور ARY کے مقامی نمائندے پر مقدمہ درج، حالانکہ اینٹی کرپشن اور مجسٹریٹ ساتھ تھے۔ نیا پاکستان مبارک @SHABAZGIL @UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/xyHY4KYcNo — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) August 28, 2019

“We had four videos against him and submitted complete evidence against this patwari but I can’t comprehend as to how no action has so far been taken against him but against us, who exposed his corruption,” said Sar-e-Aam host Iqrar-ul-Hassan.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan maintained that the patwari and his brothers hold so much influence in the area and over the police that the FIR is registered on a future date i.e. August 29.

غور سے دیکھئے، رشوت لینے کی چار ویڈیوز 9 اگست کے سرِعام میں دکھانےکے باوجود پٹواری ملازمت پربرقرار ہے، لیکن ٹیم سرِعام اورARYکےنمائندے پرڈکیتی کا مقدمہ ہوگیاہے اوروہ بھی پٹواری کلچرکے خلاف نعرےلگانےوالوں کی حکومت میں۔ حالانکہ ویڈیو میں اینٹی کرپشن اورمجسٹریٹ ٹیم سرِعام کےساتھ ہیں https://t.co/HxJdiybpo9 pic.twitter.com/keFIh4huzV — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) August 28, 2019

The Sar-e-Aam host added that the raid followed every protocol as the Sar-e-Aam team was with Anti-Corruption Department officials and a magistrate.

“So this FIR is implying that we conducted a robbery at this patwari’s place with anti-corruption officials and a magistrate?,” asked Iqrar-ul-Hassan.

Punjab government’s chief spokesman Dr. Shahbaz Gill has assured ARY News that he will look into the matter.

Iqar-ul-Hassan, however, maintained that this is not the first time Sar-e-Aam team is facing such a case but if ARY News local correspondent gets harassed in Minchinabad, then his team will be left with no option but to stage a protest in the area.

