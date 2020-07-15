Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir got engaged

Web Analytics
Renowned actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged.

The video of the singer’s proposal has been doing rounds on social media. Khan dressed in a red dress, looking stunning for the occasion.

Shabbir bent down on one knee as onlookers gasped and proposed the actress.

“Will you marry me,” he asked. Khan responded with a “Yes” as people around clapped and congratulated the pair.

Photo courtesy: Abdul Samad Zia Photography

They had their mehndi today and can be seen dancing with each other in the video shared by their photographer.

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the couple from fans and celebrities.

