Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir tie the knot

Prominent actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony on Thursday.

The starlet stunned in a striking pink and gold ensemble while Shabbir wore a white sherwani.

The pictures from the ceremony are doing rounds on social media as fans and well wishers felicitated the celebrity couple on embarking on a beautiful journey together.

Shabbir also dedicated a song to Sarah post-nikkah and the couple can be seen dancing the night away in one of the videos. Fans can’t stop gushing over this romantic gesture.

The actress changed her name to Mrs.Falak on Instagram.

Sarah announced her engagement on Wednesday. The wedding festivities kicked off with a mayun after the singer proposed her by going down on one knee on her birthday.

