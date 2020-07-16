Web Analytics
In pictures: Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s mayun ceremony

Sarah Khan Mayun

Renowned actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir’s dreamy wedding is the talk of the town. They are the latest celebrity couple to tie the knot during the lockdown. 

The starlet took her fans by surprise on Wednesday after uploading a photo in which she can been seen flaunting her engagement ring. She shared that she said ‘Yes.’

Later, videos of the singer going down on one knee and proposing the actress went viral on social media. The dreamy proposal ended with fireworks.

Sarah & Falak
Photo courtesy: Abdul Samad Zia Photography
Falak Shabbir
Photo courtesy: Abdul Samad Zia Photography

The couple kicked off their wedding festivities with a colourful mayun ceremony, held on Wednesday night. They were seen dancing, putting ubtan on each other and chatting away.

Photo courtesy: Abdul Samad Zia Photography
Photo courtesy: Abdul Samad Zia Photography

The pair will be tying the knot today (Thursday).

