‘Cutest conversation’: This video from Sarah Khan-Falak Shabir wedding is going viral

Actress Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s wedding is talk of the town these days and the charming couple is still giving people reasons to smile.

The songs Falak sang for her dulhan Sarah had gone viral, now a new video has been released from the couple’s big day and has gone viral instantly.

The video shows a cute conversation between the couple probably minutes before ‘Qabool Hai, Qabool Hai’.

Here it is

The video, which is getting lots of love from fans, has Sarah asking Falak to “think one last time” before they get married upon which Falak replies, “ab sochnay ka time chala gaya, ab Qabool Hai, Qabool Hai ka time ha“. (The time to think is over, now is the time to say Qabool Hai)

Sarah says “darr lag raha ha”, upon which Falak says, “Daren matt, mai apkay saath hon” (Don’t worry, I am with you).

“Couldn’t stop myself from sharing every bit of my wedding. You guys made it even more special MashAllah MashAllah can’t thank Allah Talah enough for this much izzat aur app sab kaa pyaar. Beshak izzat denay wala khuda hai. Lastly, here’s a small thank you note for all the designers and makeup team for making my wedding days even bigger than I ever imagined , from my birthday (14th of July) to the Nikah day(16th of July) Enjoyed every bit of it ALHAMDULILLAH!” Sarah wrote while sharing the video.

The video was also released on their event manager’s page and was captioned as “cutest conversation” and we cannot agree more, the social media users cannot agree more.

The couple also released a number of other pictures and videos from their big day.

