Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting first child together

It’s official! Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are ready to enter a new phase of life as first-time parents.

The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared similar posts on their respective profiles with pictures of Falak cradling his lady love’s pregnant belly.

“It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE,” they wrote, quoting the Holy Quran. They went on to announce, “ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers.”

Sarah and Falak, who tied the knot in July last year, had been hinting at the news for a while now, with many fans having figured out that Sarah was indeed pregnant. However, no formal announcement had been made.

Earlier in April, the Tumhare Hain actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a rose and a Quranic verse to go with it that read, “He is the One Who created you from a single soul, then from it made its spouse so he may find comfort in her. After he had been united with her, she carried a light burden that developed gradually. When it grew heavy, they prayed to Allah, their Lord, “If you grant us good offspring, we will certainly be grateful.”

Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumors with latest post

The post had come just days after Sarah was taken to the hospital due to unrevealed health problems and her husband Falak set rumor mills abuzz with his post alluding to a pregnancy; a picture of a pregnant woman with her partner imagining their child.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

