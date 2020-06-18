Sarah Khan reveals her first love

Prominent actor Sarah Khan opened up about falling in love in an interview with Samina Peerzada.

A 2018 interview of the starlet has resurfaced on social media following Agha Ali tying the knot with Hina Altaf in May.

Responding to Peerzada’s question about whether she has ever fall in love, Sarah had said “Everyone falls in love. It’s not necessary you fall in love with a person, it can be a thing or even your work.”

She went onto add that her first love is her mother, then comes her father and family.

The 28-year-old actress had revealed back then that she is in love but would be more comfortable sharing more details once she has her nikkah.

Sarah was reportedly in a relationship with fellow actor Agha Ali but the couple parted ways.

Agha earlier spoke up in a TV show about the break up with Sarah Khan after getting engaged in 2017.

He had said that Sarah is a fantastic girl and that he has the utmost respect for her and her work.

In October 2019, the starlet clarified marriage rumours after speculations arose that she was considering arranged marriage following a hurtful relationship with Agha.

“Do not believe anything unless I say it myself. Please respect my privacy and stop spreading false rumours. I am not getting married anytime soon,” she had shared on Instagram.

The duo were seen as a couple in many dramas including ARY Digital’s Tumhare Hain.

