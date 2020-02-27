Popular Pakistani diva Sarah Khan turned heads in a red hot saree in her latest post on social media.

The Tumhare Hain actor took to Instagram to share photos of her in a saree and fans couldn’t help but praise how gorgeous she looks.

Sarah looks flawless in a sun-kissed picture in a red chenille saree with soft tuned make-up.

The starlet made her debut in 2012 in Pakistan’s drama industry and has won the hearts of fans with her acting prowess in several successful television series since then.

Recently, during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram stories, she shared her views about feminism when asked. The actress said she is not a feminist because “Woman have greater power than men, why fight for equality?”

This response didn’t go down well with some fans.

