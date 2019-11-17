Sarfaraz can make a comeback by performing in domestic cricket: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday praised former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he can make a comeback into the team by showing good performance in domestic cricket, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Imran Khan spent his holiday discussing cricket with close friends. The premier also discussed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) domestic structure.

PM Khan supports new domestic structure to find new talent, further says that Sarfaraz can make a comback. PM Khan supports new domestic structure to find new talent, further says that Sarfaraz can make a comback.#ARYSports #SarfarazAhmed Posted by ARY Sports on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Sources said the premier beside praising Sarfraz Ahmed also hailed the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.

“Misbah has the ability to coach players. Sarfaraz is a good cricketer, he should perform in domestic cricket and make a comeback into the team,” he was quoted as saying.

Read More: Sarfaraz Ahmed enthralls with beautiful Naat recitation

The prime minister has taken a two-day break from his official duties and party engagements to spend time with family and close friends.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in October had removed Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper in the Test and Twenty20 formats due to a drop in overall form.

Comments

comments