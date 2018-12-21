Sargodha university professor dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Lahore Camp Jail

LAHORE: Sargodha University, Lahore Campus, Director Professor Javed Iqbal on Friday died of ‘cardiac arrest’ in the city’s Camp Jail, while under custody on charges of money embezzlement, jail administration said.

The officials of jail administration said he was rushed to Services Hospital after his condition suddenly deteriorated, where he was administered medical treatment. After receiving the treatment, he was sent back to jail cell, where he suffered cardiac arrest and expired.

Later, his body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.

The professor was booked and sent on judicial remand for allegedly opening illegal campuses of Sargodha University.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has repudiated the media reports that Javed Iqbal died in NAB custody. It said it was with jail officials and not with NAB officials.

An accountability bureau had sent Javed on judicial remand in October 2018.

The NAB spokesman has expressed sorrow over the demise.

After it was revealed that the professor was handcuffed while he breathed his last, the Punjab additional chief secretary home department has sought explanation from the jail officials and directed for inquiry into the incident.

