Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza’s vacation in Rome is travel goals

Sarwat Gilani, Rome

Pakistani actor and model Sarwat Gilani is currently holidaying in Rome serving major travel goals. 

The starlet shared pictures from her romantic and dreamy vacation where she is accompanied by her husband, Fahad Mirza.

She took to Instagram to share snippets with her fans. From the unique Roman architecture to trying out scrumptious food to posing for pictures with her husband to some fun activities, Sarwat is making the most of her vacation.

She shared a video of a paper sketch street artist in Rome beautifully capturing her side profile.

View this post on Instagram

Raffaele you are amazing!

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actor also shared some photos from her trip.

Fahad Mirza Creative Art Sarwat & Fahad Fahad Mirza

On the work front, she is gearing up for her next project, a YouTube web series in which she will play a Christian woman.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mere Paas Tum Ho’s last episode to air on ARY ZAP before TV

Lifestyle

Beaming Meghan Markle spotted in Canada post-Megxit

Lifestyle

Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal…

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat pays homage to slain civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close