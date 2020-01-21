Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza’s vacation in Rome is travel goals

Pakistani actor and model Sarwat Gilani is currently holidaying in Rome serving major travel goals.

The starlet shared pictures from her romantic and dreamy vacation where she is accompanied by her husband, Fahad Mirza.

She took to Instagram to share snippets with her fans. From the unique Roman architecture to trying out scrumptious food to posing for pictures with her husband to some fun activities, Sarwat is making the most of her vacation.

She shared a video of a paper sketch street artist in Rome beautifully capturing her side profile.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani actor also shared some photos from her trip.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her next project, a YouTube web series in which she will play a Christian woman.

