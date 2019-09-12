Saudi military adviser, COAS Bajwa discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Military Adviser to Defence Minister Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi along with ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, regional security, defence cooperation, training exchange program and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Talking to the military adviser, COAS General Bajwa vows to extend military cooperation and will assist Saudi forces to improve its profession expertise.

On the occasion, the Saudi military adviser hailed the Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on April 23, Saudi Arabia’s Assistance Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh had called on Chief or Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

The military’s media wing had said that during the meeting views had been exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries. They had also discussed the overall regional security situation, the statement had read.

