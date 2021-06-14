Saudi allows women to register for Hajj 2021 without male dependent

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allowed women to register for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj 2021 without a male dependent (mahram).

According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the women signing up for Hajj 2021 will be part of the Women’s League.

The Kingdom has restricted this year’s pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia said it would limit registration for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to citizens and residents of the Kingdom in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Gazette reported.

The Ministries of Health and Hajj announced that a total of 60,000 pilgrims would be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year, which will begin mid-July.

Hajj 2021 pilgrims should be fully vaccinated, or those who took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before, or those who are vaccinated after recovering from coronavirus infection.

The decision is “based on the Kingdom’s constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah,” the ministry said

