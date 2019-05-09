Saudi ambassador calls on Dr Firdous, discusses bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here on Thursday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, cultural activities, import of workers and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting. Both the leaders agreed to prepare an annual calendar for cultural activities.

During the meeting, the ambassador said, “Saudi government keen to form a cultural centre in Pakistan.” He said that they would welcome skilled workers in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Firdous appreciated the Saudi plan and said that they would provide every possible assistance in the project.

She appreciated the role of the Saudi ambassador in strengthening ties between the two brother countries. “Saudi Arabia is time tested friend of Pakistan”, she said and added that Riyadh always supported Pakistan in difficult time.

Earlier Saudi Arabia Shura Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh here on April 24 had called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad.



Talking to the chairman, President Dr. Arif Alvi had hoped for a greater share for Pakistani manpower in Saudi job market.

He had said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia and added, “Launching of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will pave the way for a tangible and result-oriented political, economic and strategic engagement.”

