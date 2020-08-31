Saudi envoy calls on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi  

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nauwaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Monday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed matters pertaining to the bilateral relationship and mutual interest, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and historic relationship.

“Sanctity of the Holy Mosques in the kingdom is dear to every Muslim and part of their religious beliefs,” he said and vowed that Pakistan would stand alongside Saudi Arabia for safeguarding its sovereignty.

The foreign minister condemned the attacks of Houthi rebels in the kingdom.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides meeting political leadership within the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nauwaf bin Saeed Al-Malki called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on August 11.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

The Saudi ambassador also held separate meetings with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi.

Buzdar said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have religious, historic and deep-rooted ties and Riyadh played an important role in the development of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in a difficult time and Islamabad gave importance to its ties with Riyadh.

The chief minister said that the efforts of the government bear fruit to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said that the government laid the foundation stone of Ravi River Front Urban Development Project which will be a game-changer. The authorities are planning to establish a new city in Lahore, he added.

