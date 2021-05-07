Pakistani premier, entourage leave for three-day Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday made an official departure to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit where he is scheduled to meet the royal huddle on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ARY News reported.

Accompanying the premiere is the first lady Bushra Bibi amongst other staff including governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Ismail and Shah Farman respectively, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed.

Reportedly, the consultations Prime Minister Khan is set to hold with the royal leadership will encompass areas of bilateral cooperation including job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce. The welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom is on the agenda as well.

Separately bilateral trade, investment, energy matters and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed as well, the sources imparted to ARY News.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office read.

“The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah.”

