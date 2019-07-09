Saudi Arabia announces to build airport in Makkah to facilitate Hajj and Umrah pilgrims

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced to build Al-Faisaliah Airport in Makkah in order to aid people coming for Umrah and Hajj.

According to Saudi media reports, the Emir of Makkah and Advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Khaled Al-Faisal announced the decision during a signing agreement and memorandums of cooperation for the 2,45o square kilometers Al-Faisaliah City project, located in the western part of Makkah.

Al-Faisaliah City will start from the Makkah Haram boundary and extend up to the Red Sea coast of Al-Shuaiba in the west.

Furthermore, this project will also help government authorities as they will be provided with residence near this area which was also a part of this contract.

The project includes an Islamic Centre within its first phase, government complexes, waterfront and logistics areas, diplomatic quarters, and the Allaith Road will be look over by Makkah Region Development Authority.

