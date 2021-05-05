Saudi Arabia announces Eid holidays

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced Eidul Fitr holidays for the public and private sector employees in the kingdom.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the public sector employee would enjoy an 11-day holiday on account of Eidul Fitr. However, the Eid holidays for the private sector employees will last four days.

“The Eid holiday for the public sector employees will begin on Thursday, Ramadan 25 (May 7) and ends on Monday, Shawwal 5 (May 17), said the ministry. The Eid holidays for the private sector workers would begin on Tuesday, Ramadan 29 (May 11).

The sighting of the new moon to determine the start of Shawwal and the Eid will be spotted on Tuesday, May 11.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister for Islamic Affairs and Call Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz has issued a circular to all branches of the ministry in the kingdom, highlighting health precautions to be observed during the Eid prayers, local media reported.

According to the circular, places for performing the prayers will be expanded to include all mosques where the Friday prayers are done to ease crowding.

