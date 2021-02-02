Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced to Saudize remote customer service professions, including direct and indirect contract jobs.

According to a local media outlet, the ministry said that the decision came in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which contributed to supporting and limiting companies operating in the private sector and benefiting from the decision.

امتداداً لمساعي الوزارة بالتوسع في التوطين، بهدف تمكين أبناء وبنات الوطن من فرص العمل؛ أصدرنا قراراً بقصر العمل في مهن ووظائف خدمة العملاء العاملين عن بُعد على السعوديين والسعوديات سواء عن طريق التعاقد المباشر أو غير المباشر. pic.twitter.com/gmzWkPzAhz — أحمد سليمان الراجحي (@Ahmed_S_Alrajhi) February 1, 2021

“An extension of the ministry’s endeavors to expand Saudisation, with the aim of enabling the nation’s sons and daughters to have job opportunities; We issued a decision restricting work in the professions and jobs of remote customer service to Saudi men and women, whether through direct or indirect contracting,” reads tweet of Saudi minister.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), will offer a number of training and support programs for customer service professions.

Read More: Saudi ministry urges employers to register labor contracts through Madad portal

The decision covers Saudization of all professions and jobs that are offered at remote customer service call centers, whether by phone, e-mail, chat, social media, direct interaction, and others.

This decision aims to create more job opportunities for Saudis and help them improve their income level, besides contributing to supporting the Saudi economy and gross domestic product (GDP), in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Comments

comments