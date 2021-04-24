Saudi Arabia announces Rs20mn fine, jail term for deliberate Covid transmission

RIYADH: Terming deliberate transmission of COVID-19 a crime, Saudi Arabia has announced a jail term of up to five years and a maximum fine of over Rs20 million for violators.

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the kingdom, the Saudi public prosecution warned that violators will face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of over Rs20 million. However, repeat offenders will face double penalties.

The authorities further said that the convicted expatriates will be deported from the kingdom and denied re-entry forever.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia had initiated mass vaccinations against COVID-10 on December 17. The authorities offered the vaccination to citizens and foreign residents for free.

Around eight million doses have since been administered to the citizens at 587 vaccination centres operating across the kingdom.

Comments

comments