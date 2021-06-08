Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqamas, visas of expatriates

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has granted free of cost extension of the validity of visas, iqamas [residency permits] of expatriates who are currently stranded in the country facing travel ban due to coronavirus pandemic.

Following the directives of King Salman, the Saudi Arabian finance minister approved the extension of the validity of visit, exit and re-entry visas, as well as iqamas of expatriates who are stranded in different countries following the travel restrictions.

The visas and iqamas of the stranded expatriates have been extended till July 31, 2021, without charging any fee, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

It added that the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has also confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.

The latest extension in visas and iqamas is part of the continuous efforts taken by the government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them.

Earlier, the Riyadh government had granted a free extension of the validity of visas and iqamas for expatriates.

A free of cost extension had been approved for the validity of iqamas (residency permits), exit and re-entry visas of stranded expatriates. The iqamas and visas had been extended till June 2, 2021.

