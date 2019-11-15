Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to drive

Riyadh: The government of Saudi Arabia has allowed foreigners visiting the kingdom to drive.

The foreigners, arriving in the Arab country on visit visa, will not be bound to acquire a driving license. Instead, they would be allowed to drive if they possess a valid driving license of their native country.

The report published in foreign media outlets says that although the permission is granted on the foreign driving license the driver would be bound to follow the Saudi traffic rules.

“Any violations will be dealt as per the Saudi rules and will have to pay fines,” said the kingdom’s traffic department. “Even if his stay expires, he will only be allowed to leave the country after paying all his dues,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi government has moved to ease visa restrictions in order to improve tourism in the Arab nation.

Comments

comments