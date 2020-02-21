Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles ‘targeting cities’

Saudi Arabia has intercepted missiles fired towards its cities by Houthis in neighbouring Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the militant group’s latest cross-border attack.

A Houthi spokesman quoted by the Al-Masirah TV said Friday the group had targeted oil installations in the kingdom with 12 Sammad-3 drones, two cruise missiles and a ballistic missile.

The Saudi-led coalition said the projectiles “were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law.”

Yemen’s capital Sanaa “has become a Houthi militia assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the kingdom,” said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, in a statement released Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Hputhi spokesman said an attack targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco’s facilities in Yanbu, north of Jeddah in the west of the kingdom, and stressed that the targets “were hit with precision”.

He promised further attacks against Saudi Arabia in “case of continued aggression and economic blockade”.

The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into Saudi exile as the rebels closed in on his last remaining territories in and around Aden.

