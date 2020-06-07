Saudi Arabia resumes international flight operations from Riyadh airport

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced to resume international flight operations from King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, from Monday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a circular issued by the Riyadh airport authority, the international flight operations will resume from the airport while strictly following standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to avoid COVID-19 pandemic.

All passengers who wanted to travel to and fro from Saudi Arabia would be able avail the facility after flight operation resumes at the airport on Monday.

The terminal 2 of the Riyadh airport would remain functional for the flight operations as empty planes would be allowed to land at the terminal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia announced on May 28 to resume domestic flight operations from May 31 after making the announcement of easing COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that the domestic flights will be resumed in phases for all ‘domestic destinations’ within two weeks, reported the state news agency Saudi Gazette.

The GACA’s statement also read that the aviation authority completed its operational preparations to gradually resume the domestic flights to ensure a safe travel journey for travellers through Saudi airports while taking all necessary precautions and health measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and relevant government agencies.

Eleven airports will be used in the first phase as Saudi airlines will be granted permission to operate from and to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Qassim, Abha, Tabuk, Jazan, Hail, Al-Baha and Najran.

Sixty flights will resume each day in the first phase, reported Reuters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GACA had suspended domestic flight operation on March 21 in wake of the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

