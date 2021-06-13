Saudi Arabia bans mall entry for unvaccinated people

JEDDAH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have decided to bar people from entering shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce, the decision will come into effect from Aug 1.

Vaccination with at least one dose against COVID-19 will be a requirement to visit malls, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Commerce Spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, said on Sunday.

He revealed that the basic plan of the Ministry of Commerce in Hajj is based on two aspects, the first is working on abundance and supply, and the second, controlling products and following up on everything related to the Ministry’s systems in the exceptional Hajj.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior declared that vaccination would be mandatory as of Aug. 1 for those wishing to attend sporting events, participate in cultural activities and enter various private and public establishments.

Saudi Arabia has administered 15.7 million vaccine doses so far, enough to have inoculated 23 per cent of the population, according to Reuters.

