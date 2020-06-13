Saudi Arabia announces ‘noon work ban’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that working in noon from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m will remain suspended to protect workers from the sweltering desert heat.

The ban will be enforced for three months in each calendar year to keep the workers safe and healthy in the summers.

The ban, which covers all private sector companies and establishments will be implemented from June 15 (Monday) and will continue until Sept. 15, 2020.

However, the decision excludes workers in oil and gas companies, as well as emergency maintenance workers.

The decision has been made to minimize occupational hazards and will mostly be applicable for workers who have to work out in the open i.e construction work.

The decision also excludes regions of Saudi Arabia where temperatures remain mild and don’t tread into the extreme territory which calls for reinforcement and precaution.

