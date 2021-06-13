Saudi Arabia announces ‘noon work ban’ for workers

JEDDAH: In a bid to provide some relief to workers amid extremely hot weather, Saudi Arabia has announced to ban work under the sun (from 12 noon to 3 pm) for three months.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), the ban, which covers all private sector companies and establishments, will come into force from 15th of June and will continue till 15th of September.

The decision aimed to preserve the safety and health of workers and employees in the private sector and is in line with its commitment to provide them a healthy and safe work environment and spare them from any risks and harm as part of the safety and occupational health considerations, said the ministry.

“It is not permissible to make an employee work in the open under direct sunlight from 12:00 noon till 3:00 pm from 15th of June till 15th of September every year,” the officials added.

However, the decision excludes workers in the oil and gas companies, as well as emergency maintenance workers, provided necessary measures are taken to protect them from the harms of direct sunlight.

The ministry calls upon employers to organize work hours and implement what is stipulated in this decision, as the ministry strives to provide a work environment that is safe from various occupational hazards, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ministry also aims to raise the level of efficiency and means of prevention so as to reduce occupational injuries and diseases and protect workers from accidents, which will be reflected in improving and increasing the production level.

Comments

comments