Saudi Arabia to supply oil worth $3.2bn per year on deferred payments: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia will supply oil worth $3.2 billion per year to Pakistan on deferred payments for three years, ARY News reported.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that oil supply from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments will start from July and added that the Kingdom would supply $275 million oil to Islamabad on monthly basis from next month.

The advisor further said, “Oil supply from Saudi Arabia will improve balance of payments.” He thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his continuous support to Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia has agreed to extend helping hand to Pakistan in difficult economic situation, said sources.

According to sources, after high level official contacts the kingdom will likely to provide oil, worth up to $3 billion on credit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed about the development over the matter, sources said. Riyadh will provide Islamabad deferred payment facility for import of oil, worth up to $3 billion.

An agreements in this regard was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, a trip he undertook on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

