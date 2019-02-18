ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian Minister for Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi on Monday said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan could jointly deal with the challenges faced by both the countries, ARY News reported.

“Pak-Saudi relations are moving in a new and positive direction and strategic relations between both the brotherly countries are of paramount importance to the region,” Majid Al-Qassabi said while addressing the Pak-Saudi Business Conference in Islamabad along with Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

He said Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed desire to turn bilateral relations with Pakistan into a strategic partnership.

Majid Al-Qassabi said, “We need to market things rightly and attract investors from both sides. For this we will frankly discuss the opportunities and challenges to reach at the fruitful outcome.”

The Saudi Arabia commerce minister said the bilateral trade volume stood at 3.7 billion dollars with an increase in the last 15 years; however, this still needed improvement.

On this occasion, Abdul Razak Dawood said a new chapter had begun in bilateral relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi Arabian investment in Pakistan was highly significant for positive trajectory of Pakistan’s growth and economy. “Saudi Arabia was a partner of Pakistan in its journey of prosperity.”

The PM’s adviser said investment in mining and mineral development from Saudi Arabian investors would be highly appreciated.

Dawood said Saudi Arabian investors and businessmen would be provided all out facilities in their business ventures.

