Saudi Arabia releases first-ever close-up photos of Hajr-e-Aswad

In a historic first, Saudi Arabia has released crystal clear close-up images of Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Ka’aba in Makkah.

The Black Stone was photographed for seven hours to produce a single image with the highest resolution, according to Saudi authorities.

The images are up to 49,000 megapixels and took 50 hours to develop.

Hajr-e-Aswad is believed to have descended directly from heaven and was given to the Prophet Abrahim by the angel Gabriel.

The Black Stone is encompassed by a frame made of pure silver and is located in the corner of thee Ka’aba, about a meter and a half from the found.

Muslims are encouraged to touch the stone after every Tawaf – or circumambulation – around the Ka’aba during the Umrah or Hajj pilgrimage.

Technical Information Shooting Time: 7 hours.

Number of Photos: 1050 Fox Stack Panorama.

Image Resolution: 49,000 Mega Pixels.

Technical Information Shooting Time: 7 hours.

Number of Photos: 1050 Fox Stack Panorama.

Image Resolution: 49,000 Mega Pixels.

Processing Time: More Than 50 Working Hours.

