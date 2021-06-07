Saudi Arabia to officially introduce scouting activities in girls’ schools

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intends to officially introduce scouting activities in all three stages of girls’ schools in the Kingdom during the coming period.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Saad Aal Fehaid has issued a circular to all the education administrations in the regions and governorates asking them to provide the Scouts Activity Administration in the ministry with a report on the previous initiatives in the field of scouting activities for girls, if any.

The report should also include a list of the women officials delegated the responsibility of supervising the activities of girl guides at the Education Administration.

It should also include a list of women who have obtained certified scouting qualifications, with copies of their certificates attached, the number of schools activated for girl guides’ activities in all education stages and programs targeted for such scouting activities during the past three years, suggestions for activating scouting activities for girls, and the challenges facing them.

The circular also asked the Education Administrations to provide the General Administration for Activities with a list, according to priority, for the women and young women interested in joining the scouting qualifications studies, and fill the nomination forms. All these ought to reach the ministry by Shawwal 29, 1442H.

