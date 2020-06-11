RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian health ministry has issued new regulations for its citizens returning to the country from foreign countries.

The health ministry directed all passengers returning to the kingdom from foreign countries will be bound to sign an affidavit to assure following the regulations. The regulations stated that the returnees will isolate themselves at their residences during the prescribed period. The citizens were asked to immediately contact the health ministry’s officials in case of any emergency.

It mentioned that the Saudi citizens will complete their isolation period of 14 days at their residences instead of the government’s quarantine centres.

According to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs), the passengers arriving in the kingdom’s airports will undergo an initial medical check-up. Such passengers, who were tested negative or facing initial symptoms of coronavirus, will be allowed to go to their homes.

Moreover, the concerned department will provide a set of guidelines for precautionary measures to its citizens.

According to reports, the regulations defined that the citizens were asked to strictly follow the social distancing measures during home isolation. The records of the passengers will be available on the official website of the health ministry which will be registered through ‘Tetamman’ and ‘ Tawakkalna (COVID-19 KSA)’ apps.

Comments

comments