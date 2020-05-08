Saudi Arabian plane granted permission to land in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to Saudi Arabian plane to land in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Over the request of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, the aviation authority allowed the special flight to land in Islamabad on Saturday.

The empty aircraft will take off from Riyadh and land in Islamabad to transport Saudi royal family members, diplomats and staff members from Islamabad.

However, disembarkation was not permitted by the aviation authority in view of the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

