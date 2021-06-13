RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mobile application, Tawakkalna, which helped the Kingdom in tackling its COVID cases, is now available globally and its services can be accessed in 75 countries.

In the first phase, the Tawakkalna is operational in 75 countries and users can benefit from it, the local media reports said.

The application has had more than 21 million users in the previous months since its launch and is the official app of the Kingdom approved by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and was developed by the National Information Center.

The application that is available on Apple iOS and Android Google Play store provides instant and live information about the number of coronavirus infections in the Kingdom, and helps in the early detection of possible infections once users show coronavirus symptoms.

The countries where the application can be accessed included Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Somalia, Morocco, Tunisia, Djibouti, Palestine, and Libya.

Read More: Saudi Arabia launches e-service for free visa extention

It also includes Egypt, Mauritania, Bosnia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Lebanon, Nigeria, India, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Bangladesh, Portugal, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, UK, Norway, Austria, USA, Japan, Greece, Spain, Estonia, Italy, Andorra, Ireland, Iceland, and Brunei.

It is also operational in Belgium, Poland, Germany, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Singapore, Switzerland, France, Finland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Canada, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Malta, Malaysia, Monaco, New Zealand, Netherlands, Montenegro, Maldives and Azerbaijan.

