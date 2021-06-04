Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Saudi Arabia to approve Chinese vaccine, envoy assures CM Murad

Saudi Arabia approves Chinese Vaccine

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malky called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Friday.

During the meeting, CM Murad said most of the citizens are being administered Chinese vaccine in Pakistan. Pakistanis are upset over non-inclusion of the Chinese vaccine in the Kingdom’s list of approved vaccine for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, he added.

Saying that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also approved China’s Sinovac Covid vaccine, the chief minister asked the envoy to allow the Chinese vaccine to be administered to Hajj pilgrims.

“We will get China’s vaccine included in our list,” the CM House as quoted the envoy as assuring the chief minister.

Saudi Consul General in Karachi Bandar Al Dayal was also present in the meeting. A delegation of doctors of King Salman Medical Centre accompanied them during the meeting.

The Saudi doctors will set up medical camps for poor patients’ treatment in Karachi and Shikarpur and will also conduct open heart and eye surgeries.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran’s nod sought to establish anti-rape crisis cell

Health

Over 1.61 million people vaccinated in Sindh so far, shows health data

Must Read

No early retirement as Sindh okays reforms to cut pension bill

Pakistan

Medical colleges, universities to reopen across Punjab from June 7

[X] Close