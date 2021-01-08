Saudi Arabia wants to establish strong trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Friday said that the kingdom wanted to establish strong trade ties with the country, ARY NEWS reported.

His remarks came after he visited the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad.

“We want a speedy progress of Pakistan as the country is capable of achieving better economic growth,” he said while calling for shedding light on the positive aspects of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 29, 2020, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a high-level Saudi delegation, including the Kingdom’s foreign minister, will be visiting Pakistan soon.

In a statement, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep, historical and fraternal ties. The foreign minister said Pakistan is not facing any pressure to recognise Israel, adding Pakistan’s stance on Israel is clear.

Earlier than the announcement, the President of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Prince Sultan bin Salman in mid-December telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two discussed matters relating to promoting mutual cooperation among the two countries.

According to a handout detailing the meeting, Imran Khan and Prince Sultan bin Salman discussed the promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister also extended best wishes to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

