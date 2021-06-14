Saudi Arabia issues fresh travel advisory for passengers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers traveling to the Kingdom, making it compulsory for them to provide their data on an online portal before entry into the country.

According to a notification issued from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, the online portal would have complete data of vaccination of the passengers.

The airlines would also have to check the registration of the passengers on the online platform before their arrival.

“The passengers will have to provide details of their registration with the online platform to the airlines,” the notification said adding that besides showing registration message on mobile phone, the travelers also had to present a printed certificate along with the registration.

The new restrictions will come into force from June 16.

A report on May 30 said that Saudi Arabia has maintained the travel ban on inbound passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and others despite lifting restrictions on travellers from 11 countries.

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a notification to the airlines operating in the airports of the kingdom regarding lifting the travel ban on passengers from 11 countries.

The countries include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US), Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom (UK), Sweden, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.

Travellers arriving from these countries are still required to undergo quarantine procedures upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia, SPA added.

However, the travel restrictions have been maintained on passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia, Brazil and Lebanon for an indefinite period.

