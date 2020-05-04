Saudi Arabia conducts clinical trials of drugs to treat COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is conducting clinical trials of four drugs to treat COVID-19 patients, ARY News reported.

According to the details, clinical trials are being conducted at seven different hospitals in the Kingdom to combat the novel coronavirus.

The medical team, comprising physicians, pharmacists and researchers are aiming at assessing four remedy protocols that include Hydroxychloroquine lopinavir/Ritonavir Remedisivir Interferon, Saudi Gazette reported.

These drugs have anti-viral properties or imitate some of virus immunity response techniques and are given orally or through the vein. The study is focusing on those showing medium to strong symptoms and that these drugs have proven preliminary effectiveness during the laboratory studies.

